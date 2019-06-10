Virginia Beach 4th graders write cards to give back to first responders and hospital staff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.— A group of elementary school students are reaching out to show their appreciation to first responders and hospital workers in the wake of the tragic mass shooting in Virginia Beach.

Ms. Nuckols' 4th grade class at King’s Grant Elementary School has been taking a detour from the lesson plan.

“We first wrote to Virginia Beach General, the medical staff there, then we did police officers, then city workers in Building 1 because we talked about how hard it was for them to have to go back to work. After that, EMS and then firefighters,” says Laura Nuckols.

Faces of the Virginia Beach mass shooting

“Thank you for keeping our community safe,” wrote 4th grader Abigail Riley.

“Thank you so much for being so brave and strong and being a wonderful helper to our community” wrote Kayla Drummond.

With a few kind words, some markers, crayons and colored paper, her students have been creating heartfelt cards of gratitude and appreciation for a week.

Monday’s cards are being sent to Virginia Beach firefighters.

“Inside it says, 'Firefighters, thank you' and it says 'God bless'” says Emily Lantrip as she describes her handwritten card. “I have a heart with puzzle pieces because the puzzle pieces represent all the things that people do in our community,” she goes on to say.

“I think those thoughts coming from 9- and 10-year-olds is really meaningful, and I’m proud that I could offer my class this opportunity to contribute,” says Nuckols.

Like many people who are reeling after the municipal center shooting, Nuckols was looking for a way to make a difference while teaching her students the power of giving back.

“If I can teach them that giving back is important, then that is one of the most important lessons that they’ve learned this year,” she says.

Nuckols says the class decided each morning who they want to write cards for that day. They will continue to write cards until Friday— the last day of the school year.

Click here for our full coverage on the Virginia Beach mass shooting.