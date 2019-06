VHSL reschedules state baseball/softball semifinals, finals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Due to inclement weather last week, the Virginia High School League (VHSL) has rescheduled the state baseball and softball semifinals/finals.

The new schedule involving local teams is as follows:

Baseball

Thursday, June 13

Class 6 Semifinals – Westfield vs. Ocean Lakes, 10:00 am at Deep Run HS

Class 6 Semifinals – Lake Braddock vs. James River-Midlothian, 1:00 pm at Deep Run HS

Class 5 Semifinals – Stafford vs. Hickory, 10:00 am at Glen Allen HS

Class 5 Semifinals – Halifax County vs. Mills Godwin, 1:00 pm at Glen Allen HS

Class 4 Semifinals – Riverside vs. Great Bridge, 9:00 am at Kiwanis Field

Class 4 Semifinals – Liberty Christian vs. Lafayette, Noon at Kiwanis Field

Class 3 Semifinals – Brookville vs. Tabb, 3:00 pm at Kiwanis Field

Class 3 Semifinals – Fluvanna County vs. Brenstville District, 6:00 pm at Kiwanis Field

Friday, June 14

Class 6 Finals – 12:30 pm at Deep Run HS

Class 5 Finals – 12:30 pm at Glen Allen HS. If Hickory advances, 4:00 pm at Glen Allen HS

Class 4 Finals – 9:00 am at Kiwanis Field

Class 3 Finals – Noon at Kiwanis Field

Softball

Thursday, June 13

Class 4 Semifinals – William Byrd vs. Great Bridge, 11:00 am at Moyer Complex

Class 4 Semfinals – Woodgrove vs. Grafton, 11:00 am at Moyer Complex

Friday, June 14

Class 3 Finals – 9:00 am at Moyer Complex

Class 4 Finals – 11:00 am at Moyer Complex