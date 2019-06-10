Utah man arrested for reckless driving after police use his YouTube videos as evidence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODS CROSS, Utah — A Utah man was booked into jail Friday and faces multiple driving-related charges after Utah Highway Patrol officials used videos from his Youtube account as evidence, according to court documents.

On May 9th, Utah Highway Patrol received an email complaining about a reckless driver on Interstate 15 in the Davis County area who then uploaded the dashcam video to YouTube.

Court documents said the video, timestamped from April 12, 2019, around 10:30 a.m. shows Matthew Mitchell following a Chevrolet Impala at an unsafe distance. Mitchell then swerves around the Impala and speeds up before crossing multiple lanes.

Police said Mitchell passed 13 vehicles in about 20 seconds over a mile of southbound I-15 near the Hill Field Road exit in Layton, Utah.

Court documents said Mitchell's YouTube channel has multiple videos depicting reckless driving and self-commentary videos where he openly talks about his reckless driving.

In other videos, Mitchell is seen passing cars in the median on the interstate, passing cars on the right shoulder, using right turn lanes to go straight through an intersection and crossing the double white HOV lane lines.

Sixteen of his videos were reviewed by police before they were downloaded and saved for the investigation.

Mitchell faces nine charges including reckless driving, speeding and failure to signal.