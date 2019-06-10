Suffolk police searching for missing teen

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a male teen that was originally reported as a runaway, however, is now considered missing.

15-year-old Valentino Lopez was last seen Friday morning, June 7, leaving King’s Fork High School located at 351 Kings Fork Road before the start of school.

Valentino is further described as approximately 5’6”, slim build, black hair, brown eyes, and wearing a black corded necklace with a Puerto Rican flag and a machete charm. He was last seen wearing an orange and reddish striped shirt with a hint of gray, blue jeans, and gray Nike high-top shoes, with a blue rain jacket and carrying a black book bag.

If you have seen 15-year-old Valentino Lopez or know his whereabouts, please contact the Suffolk Police Department at (757)923-2350, Option 8, or call Suffolk Crime Line. To submit online, click here, or visit the Suffolk Police Department website and look for the Suffolk Crime Line link, or go to the Suffolk Police Department Facebook page.