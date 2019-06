Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORKTOWN, Va. - Police are looking for a man who they believed broke into a Yorktown home.

Officials with the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office, say the breakin happened in the 4200 block of Big Bethel Road. And home video caught the suspect breaking into the home.

If you can identify this suspect please contact the Sheriff's Office at 757-890-4999 or Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

