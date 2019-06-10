Norfolk Police looking for suspect in connection to Goff St. shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Police in Norfolk need help from the community to find a shooting suspect.

They're looking for James Clifton Etheridge III, 28, of Norfolk on charges of malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Police say he's wanted in connection to a shooting that happened June 3 on Goff Street.

The victim survived and was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital to be treated.

If you know where Etheridge is, you can submit a tip anonymously through Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.