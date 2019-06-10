Norfolk Police looking for suspect in connection to Goff St. shooting

Posted 4:30 pm, June 10, 2019, by , Updated at 04:54PM, June 10, 2019

NORFOLK, Va. - Police in Norfolk need help from the community to find a shooting suspect.

(Photo: Norfolk Police) James Etheridge III

They're looking for James Clifton Etheridge III, 28, of Norfolk on charges of malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Police say he's wanted in connection to a shooting that happened June 3 on Goff Street.

The victim survived and was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital to be treated.

If you know where Etheridge is, you can submit a tip anonymously through Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.