Norfolk Police looking for suspect in connection to Goff St. shooting

NORFOLK, Va. - Police in Norfolk need help from the community to find a shooting suspect.
They're looking for James Clifton Etheridge III, 28, of Norfolk on charges of malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.
Police say he's wanted in connection to a shooting that happened June 3 on Goff Street.
The victim survived and was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital to be treated.
If you know where Etheridge is, you can submit a tip anonymously through Crime Line.
Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.