Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Heat, humidity, and more rain to start the week

More rain and storms this week… We will see mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and storms. Rain chances will build through the day, from a 20% chance this morning to a 70% chance this afternoon. Severe thunderstorms are not expected but heavy downpours could create localized flooding. It will be warm and muggy today with highs in the mid 80s.

Showers will linger overnight to Tuesday morning. Rain and clouds will clear out by midday, with sunshine tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will cool slightly, with highs in the upper 70s. It will be windy tomorrow with NW to north winds at 10 to 15 and gusts to 25 mph.

We are tracking another round of showers and storms for the second half of Wednesday to the first half of Thursday. Sunshine should return for Friday and the weekend. Highs will jump between the 70s and 80s this week.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: S 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: S/W 5-15

Tomorrow: AM Showers, PM Clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: NW/N 10-15G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 10th

2004 Severe Thunderstorm Damage: Suffolk, Isle of Wight Co

