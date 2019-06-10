Man arrested with active warrant in Newport News after incident with officers

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police observed a suspicious vehicle in the area of Old Oyster Point Road and J Clyde Morris Boulevard on Thursday, around 8:20 p.m.

The man driving exited and went into a business after parking in the 900 block of J Clyde Morris Boulevard. A few minutes later, the man exited the business and began walking towards the 7-Eleven.

Officers made contact with the man to advise him of the traffic infractions he committed while driving. The subject then provided a false name to police.

Officers informed the male that he was being detained and he attempted to break free from officers, reports say. He was detained and identified as 25-year-old William Townsend of Cheriton, Virginia. Mr. Townsend had an active warrant out of North Hampton County for Possession of Marijuana.

Townsend was searched and had suspected marijuana inside his pocket. He was additionally charged with False Identity to Police and Obstruction of Justice.