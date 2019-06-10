× Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: Stormy Monday, sunshine & cooler Tuesday

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms to continue this evening and overnight thanks to a cold front sweeping through the area. Severe thunderstorms are not expected buy heavy downpours could create localized flooding. Skies will be mostly cloudy with mild lows in the 70s.

As the cold front exits the region from west to east Tuesday morning, rain and clouds will decrease and sunshine will break out by midday. Behind the front, temperatures will cool slightly, with highs in the upper 70s Tuesday afternoon. It will be a bit windy with NW to north winds at 10 to 15 and gusts to 25 mph.

After a pleasant Tuesday, rain chances will be on the increase Wednesday afternoon thanks to our next system bringing showers and storms to the region through Thursday. Wednesday will be another cool day before we jump 10 degrees and back into the mid 80s by Thursday.

Sunshine and mainly dry weather should return for Friday and the Father’s Day weekend. High temperatures will be warm Friday through Sunday and in the mid to upper 80s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 10th

2004 Severe Thunderstorm Damage: Suffolk, Isle of Wight Co

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

