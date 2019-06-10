Kids kept safe after someone smashed windows at Virginia preschool

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Cleanup was underway Monday morning at Martin Luther King, Jr. Preschool Center after someone broke multiple windows at the Richmond school building, according to CBS 6.

At least ten windows appeared to be damaged, according to CBS 6 reporter Gabrielle Harmon.

The damage occurred overnight and was discovered early Monday morning, Richmond Public Schools Chief of Staff Michelle Hudacsko said.

"First Precinct detectives responded to the 900 block of Mosby Court for the report of property destruction. When they arrived, they found several broken windows at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Preschool Center," a Richmond Police spokesperson said. "Detectives determined rocks were used to cause the damage, NOT gunshots. The investigation is ongoing."

The preschoolers were kept away from the damaged windows during the clean-up and repair. The total cost of repairing and replacing the windows has not yet been released.

The preschool is located along Mosby Street in Richmond.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.