Fundraiser started for Virginia Beach employee injured in mass shooting

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – It has been 10 days since Melanie Coffey was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. The Virginia Beach Public Works employee was one of four people injured in a mass shooting that killed 12 people.

Faces of the Virginia Beach mass shooting

Coffey, a Stormwater Management Division Manager for the City of Virginia Beach, is still in the hospital. Last week, she released a statement from the hospital thanking first responders for saving her life.

“Melanie is a very sweet person, a salt-of-the-Earth kind of person,” shared Mac Church, a former classmate of Coffey’s. “She was kind of quiet but a really good student… super intelligent and always nice to everyone.”

Church and Coffey attended Kempsville High School and Old Dominion University together. After hearing that Coffey was injured in the shooting, he created a GoFundMe page to help her and her family.

In a week, the page has brought in more than $10,000, but Church is hoping they can hit their goal of $25,000 before Coffey leaves the hospital.

“It doesn’t matter what the amount is,” said Church. “Whether it’s $5 or $10 – anything. We’re trying to really help set her up for financial… where with all while she’s out of work.”

You can access the GoFundMe for Melanie here.

