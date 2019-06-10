Five juveniles detained after Virginia Beach playground equipment engulfs in flames

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Police are investigating after playground equipment at a Virginia Beach apartment complex went up in flames on Monday.

Officials said they received the call about the fire around 2 p.m.

The fire was reported in the 1600 block of Spence Gate Circle. The playground is down the street from Landstown High School.

Reports say 5 juveniles were detained for an arson investigation.

There were no injuries reported and no confirmation on what started the fire.

