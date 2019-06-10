× First Warning Forecast: Showers and storms overnight and early Tuesday morning

A cold front will move through late tonight and early Tuesday. This will bring more showers and storms to the area. Heavy rain at times is likely, so watch out for ponding on the roadways and minor flooding. It won’t be as warm or humid behind the front. Expect highs in the upper 70s. Drier air will move in behind the front, so the day won’t be a complete washout. Most of the wet weather will be concentrated in the early morning hours with decreasing clouds as the day progresses.

Clouds will build back in on Wednesday. We should get to enjoy some dry weather during the morning hours, with increasing rain chances by the afternoon as another system moves in. Widespread rain is likely overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s on Wednesday and low 80s on Thursday.

After receiving several inches of rain throughout the week. Looks like we will finally get a break and start to dry out on Friday. Yay! Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Saturday is looking mostly dry as well.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.