Electric car charging station coming to Newport News Walmart

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Soon you will be able to charge your electric car while shopping at the Walmart in Newport News on Jefferson Avenue, which is near the Patrick Henry Mall.

The mega retail and grocery store chain announced that 34 states, including Virginia, would see some stores gain access to electric car charging stations provided by the company.

Walmart will be partnering with Electrify America to help spread its electric car charging station initiative.

There is no time table yet for when the electric charging stations will begin to operate at the locations picked by Walmart.

