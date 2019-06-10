Coach Chancellor? Kam Chancellor open to the idea of coaching down the line

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Kam Chancellor is known for his hard hits and intimidating presence on the football field, but his knowledge of the game was just as strong.

"The game has given me a lot of wisdom," Chancellor told News 3 as he helped out at LaRoy Reynolds' football camp. "This whole journey has given me a lot of football wisdom, life wisdom, just being able to grow up from a boy to a man."

Chancellor says he's open to coaching, if the opportunity presents itself down the line.

"I believe I can share that wisdom. I don't know if it's coaching yet, it might be in my toolbox. I do what I can on the side right now, until maybe that door opens up and I walk through."

Chancellor, a Maury High grad out of Norfolk and former Virginia Tech Hokie, says he currently helps on the side with NFL peers and college athletes.