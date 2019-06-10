Coach Chancellor? Kam Chancellor open to the idea of coaching down the line

NORFOLK, Va. - Kam Chancellor is known for his hard hits and intimidating presence on the football field, but his knowledge of the game was just as strong.

Kam Chancellor at the "Dawg House" football camp.

"The game has given me a lot of wisdom," Chancellor told News 3 as he helped out at LaRoy Reynolds' football camp. "This whole journey has given me a lot of football wisdom, life wisdom, just being able to grow up from a boy to a man."

Chancellor says he's open to coaching, if the opportunity presents itself down the line.

"I believe I can share that wisdom. I don't know if it's coaching yet, it might be in my toolbox. I do what I can on the side right now, until maybe that door opens up and I walk through."

Chancellor, a Maury High grad out of Norfolk and former Virginia Tech Hokie, says he currently helps on the side with NFL peers and college athletes.

