Chris Brown to bring ‘INDIGOAT’ Tour to Hampton Coliseum in September

HAMPTON, Va. – After taking the stage at Something in the Water in April, Chris Brown will return to Hampton Roads for another show in the fall.

The Tappahannock native will bring his INDIGOAT Tour to the Hampton Coliseum on Sunday, September 8. The tour will support Brown’s 9th studio album “INDIGO,” which is slated for a June 28 release.

Joining him will be Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla $ign, Joyner Lucas and Yella Breezy.

After the tragic mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center on May 31, Brown and Live Nation will donate $.50 of every ticket sold to the Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund.

The tour kicks off in Portland, Oregon, on August 20 and wraps up in Anaheim, California, on October 19. Below is the full tour schedule:

August 20 – Portland, Ore. at Moda Center

August 21 – Tacoma, Wash. at Tacoma Dome

August 23 – Salt Lake City at Vivint Smart Home Arena

August 24 – Denver at Pepsi Center

August 26 – Oklahoma City, Okla. at Chesapeake Energy Arena

August 28 – New Orleans at Smoothie King Center

August 30 – Jacksonville, Fla. at Vystar Memorial Arena

August 31 – Tampa, Fla. at Amalie Arena

September 1 – Sunrise, Fla. at BB&T Center

September 4 – Nashville, Tenn. at Bridgestone Arena

September 6 – Raleigh, N.C. at PNC Arena

September 7 – Charlotte, N.C. at Spectrum Center

September 8 – Hampton, Va. at Hampton Coliseum

September 10 – Buffalo, N.Y. at KeyBank Center

September 11 – Albany, N.Y. at Times Union Center

September 13 – Newark, N.J. at Prudential Center

September 14 – Brooklyn, N.Y. at Barclays Center

September 17 – Philadelphia at Wells Fargo Center

September 18 – Allentown, Penn. at PPL Center

September 20 – Boston at TD Garden

September 21 – Hartford, Conn. at XL Center

September 22 – Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena

September 24 – Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena

September 25 – Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena

September 26 – Chicago at United Center

September 28 – Indianapolis at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

September 30 – Detroit at Little Caesars Arena

October 2 – St. Louis at Enterprise Center

October 5 – Dallas at American Airlines Center

October 6 – Houston at Toyota Center

October 8 – San Antonio, Texas at AT&T Center

October 10 – Phoenix at Talking Stick Resort Arena

October 11 – Los Angeles at Staples Center

October 12 – Sacramento, Calif. at Golden 1 Center

October 15 – Oakland, Calif. at Oracle Arena

October 17 – Fresno, Calif. at Save Mart Center

October 18 – San Diego at Viejas Arena

October 19 – Anaheim, Calif. at Honda Center

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 12 p.m. on Friday, June 14. Citi card members will have access to purchase presale tickets starting Wednesday, June 12 at 12 p.m. until Thursday, June 13 at 10 p.m. through Citi Entertainment. With every two tickets purchased, fans will also have the option to buy “INDIGO.”

Click here to purchase tickets.