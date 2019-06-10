Chris Brown to bring ‘INDIGOAT’ Tour to Hampton Coliseum in September

Photo Gallery
HAMPTON, Va. – After taking the stage at Something in the Water in April, Chris Brown will return to Hampton Roads for another show in the fall.
The Tappahannock native will bring his INDIGOAT Tour to the Hampton Coliseum on Sunday, September 8. The tour will support Brown’s 9th studio album “INDIGO,” which is slated for a June 28 release.
Related: Blink-182, Lil Wayne’s joint tour to hit Virginia Beach in July
Joining him will be Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla $ign, Joyner Lucas and Yella Breezy.
After the tragic mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center on May 31, Brown and Live Nation will donate $.50 of every ticket sold to the Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund.
The tour kicks off in Portland, Oregon, on August 20 and wraps up in Anaheim, California, on October 19. Below is the full tour schedule:
- August 20 – Portland, Ore. at Moda Center
- August 21 – Tacoma, Wash. at Tacoma Dome
- August 23 – Salt Lake City at Vivint Smart Home Arena
- August 24 – Denver at Pepsi Center
- August 26 – Oklahoma City, Okla. at Chesapeake Energy Arena
- August 28 – New Orleans at Smoothie King Center
- August 30 – Jacksonville, Fla. at Vystar Memorial Arena
- August 31 – Tampa, Fla. at Amalie Arena
- September 1 – Sunrise, Fla. at BB&T Center
- September 4 – Nashville, Tenn. at Bridgestone Arena
- September 6 – Raleigh, N.C. at PNC Arena
- September 7 – Charlotte, N.C. at Spectrum Center
- September 8 – Hampton, Va. at Hampton Coliseum
- September 10 – Buffalo, N.Y. at KeyBank Center
- September 11 – Albany, N.Y. at Times Union Center
- September 13 – Newark, N.J. at Prudential Center
- September 14 – Brooklyn, N.Y. at Barclays Center
- September 17 – Philadelphia at Wells Fargo Center
- September 18 – Allentown, Penn. at PPL Center
- September 20 – Boston at TD Garden
- September 21 – Hartford, Conn. at XL Center
- September 22 – Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena
- September 24 – Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena
- September 25 – Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena
- September 26 – Chicago at United Center
- September 28 – Indianapolis at Bankers Life Fieldhouse
- September 30 – Detroit at Little Caesars Arena
- October 2 – St. Louis at Enterprise Center
- October 5 – Dallas at American Airlines Center
- October 6 – Houston at Toyota Center
- October 8 – San Antonio, Texas at AT&T Center
- October 10 – Phoenix at Talking Stick Resort Arena
- October 11 – Los Angeles at Staples Center
- October 12 – Sacramento, Calif. at Golden 1 Center
- October 15 – Oakland, Calif. at Oracle Arena
- October 17 – Fresno, Calif. at Save Mart Center
- October 18 – San Diego at Viejas Arena
- October 19 – Anaheim, Calif. at Honda Center
Tickets go on sale to the general public at 12 p.m. on Friday, June 14. Citi card members will have access to purchase presale tickets starting Wednesday, June 12 at 12 p.m. until Thursday, June 13 at 10 p.m. through Citi Entertainment. With every two tickets purchased, fans will also have the option to buy “INDIGO.”
Click here to purchase tickets.