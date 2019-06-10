Celebrating the start of Summer with Chef Patrick on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Chef Patrick Evans Hylton is back with us to help celebrate the start of summer as we help him celebrate the launch of is new book. Learn more at www.VirginiaEatsAndDrinks.com.

COASTAL WHISKEYADE COOLER

Here’s a refreshing drink for summer that is easy to make with lemonade (crafted from charred lemons for a twist!) and bourbon from our friends at Ironclad Distillery in Newport News. You can use your own favorite lemonade recipe with this cocktail, but try our charred lemon lemonade to turn something ordinary into extraordinary.

Here’s how to make it:

Char the lemons: Heat the grill to medium high. Scrub and rinse 12 large lemons, then pat dry. Roll on counter a few seconds to release extra juices. Cut 10 lemons in half width-wise and cut 2 lemons into 1/4-inch slices width-wise. Remove any visible seeds and dab a pastry brush or paper towel into a bit of olive oil and brush the cut sides of the lemons then lightly sprinkle cut sides with some coarse salt. Place lemons cut-side down on the grill. Grill the lemon halves for about 3 minutes, or until the cut sides becomes charred. Grill the lemon slices about 1-1/2 minutes on each side, or until the cut sides become charred. Remove and set aside.

Alternatively, you can char the lemons indoors in an iron skillet or grill pan on a medium-high heat stovetop.

Make the lemonade: in a medium saucepan, add 2 cups sugar and 2 cups water and bring to a boil over low heat. Stir occasionally until sugar dissolves and add the charred slices of one lemon. Remove from heat and allow to cool and steep at room temperature for 1-2 hours. In a large pitcher squeeze and ream the cut lemons and add 1 gallon of water. Add simple syrup with sliced lemons and stir to incorporate.

Make the cocktail: In a cocktail shaker add 1-1/2 ounces bourbon (or other whiskey), 3 ounces charred lemon lemonade, and ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a highball glass filled with ice. Top with seltzer and garnish with a reserved charred lemon wedge and, optionally, a sprig of mint.

Whiskey in this recipe comes from Ironclad Distillery Co.; information at www.IroncladDistillery.com

Produce in this recipe comes from The Fresh Market; information at www.TheFreshMarket.com

VIRGINIA CRAFT SPIRITS ROADSHOW

The Virginia Craft Spirits Roadshow is a fun and informative way to explore Virginia craft spirits. Scores of distilleries will be there with samples, including Ironclad Distillery, whose bourbon we use in our Coastal Whiskeyade Cooler.

There are two upcoming roadshows to put on your calendar:

+ June 15 at Marriott at City Center, Newport News

+ July 20 at Vanguard Brewpub & Distillery, Hampton

For more information and tickets visit www.VirginiaSpirits.org

GHENT PRIDE

A celebration of Pride Month takes place at a June 17 party at the Palace Shops in Norfolk’s Ghent. It’s filled with fun and food from local restaurants from 6-10 p.m. One of the showcased dishes is the Closed on Sunday Chicken Sliders (sampled on air) from Executive Chef Michael Farrell of Supper Southern Morsels.

For more information on Ghent Pride visit www.GhentNorfolk.org

For more information on Supper visit www.SupperEats.com

NEW BOOK FROM CHEF PATRICK

Check out the new book from Chef Patrick, “Classic Restaurants of Coastal Virginia.” It chronicles 400 years of eats and drinks in the region and you can visit with Chef Patrick and get your own autographed copy at one of two upcoming events:

+ June 15 at the Cavalier, 11 am - 1 pm

+ June 22 at Hilton Norfolk The Main, 11 am - 1 pm

Or purchase your own autographed copy to be mailed to you at www.VirginiaEatsAndDrinks.com/marketplace.