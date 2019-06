Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - Hope and Andre Thourogood own a catering company in Virginia Beach (madeascountrycatering.com). Now, along with Hope’s twin sister Faith Johnson, they make up the team of Madea Made, competing on the Food Network's "The Great Food Truck Race."

Hope and Andre share with us their experience on the show as they show us how to prepare their pulled pork tacos with pineapple kale slaw.

Follow their progress, Sunday nights at 9pm. Learn more at FoodNetwork.com/FoodTrucks.