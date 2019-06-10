A group honoring and supporting 31 fallen heroes on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - On August 6, 2011, a tragedy shook the military community and Americans everywhere. In a single instance, America lost 30 military service members and one U.S. military K-9– when a CH-47 Chinook helicopter, call sign Extortion 17, was downed in Afghanistan.

31Heroes (www.31Heroes.org) is a national, non-profit organization located in Virginia Beach raising money for the families of Extortion 17.

