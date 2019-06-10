14 geese killed after being struck by vehicle in Virginia

June 10, 2019

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Fourteen geese were killed as they attempted to cross West Broad Street in Henrico’s West End Sunday, according to CBS 6.

Photo provided by CBS 6.

“A citizen reported that multiple geese were struck by a vehicle [at the intersection of West Broad Street and Deep Rock Road],” a Henrico Police  spokesperson said. “When officers arrived, 12 dead geese were found in the roadway along with two injured geese.”

The injured geese died on their way to a veterinarian.

Witnesses described the vehicle that struck the geese as a truck. The truck was not there when police arrived.

The incident was reported at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

