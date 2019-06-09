Virginia Diner reopens after heavy flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAKEFIELD, Va. - Flood water "lightly damaged" the famed Virginia Diner in Wakefield Friday night, the restaurant posted on social media.

"Wakefield experienced extreme rain and flash flooding [Friday] afternoon," a Facebook post on the diner's page read. "While things have mostly drained off from the outside lot this morning, we did experience some light damage inside."

A post Saturday morning indicated the diner would remain closed all day Saturday for cleanup and that they anticipated reopening for breakfast Sunday morning, CBS 6 reported.

Chris Epperson was one of the many employees who came out Saturday to help clean up.

“We were here about 5:30 and met up with them and started squeezing out the floors," said Epperson. "Though they are scheduled to do other shifts and other things, they have come in here and assisted in scrubbing down all areas."

ServPro also came out to assist with sanitizing floors and lower areas that were touched by water.

Workers posted the good news on Facebook Saturday evening saying the restaurant planned to open at their normal time of 6 a.m. Sunday.

"The post-storm cleanup went great today and health inspectors gave us the all-clear to open back up tomorrow," a Facebook post read. "Hope many of you come out and join us."

Word that the iconic diner was spared from significant flooding was welcome to news to folks who love the restaurant.

"This news made my day," Diane Whitman VandeRiet wrote. "Virginia Diner is a family tradition when we make our treks to Outer Banks."

More than 4 inches of rain fell in Wakefield Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday's rain caused flash flooding and dangerous driving conditions in Richmond, Henrico, and Hanover as well.