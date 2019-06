Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The weather held off and was perfect for the finale of the 26th North American Sand Soccer Championship at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

Teams played up and down the boardwalk as thousands of people looked on.

The U Beach Soccer Club beat Great Lakes Beach Soccer 3-2 to take home a $15,000 prize. Great Lakes Beach Soccer took home $6,000 in second place.

Mitch Brown captured the sights and sounds of the thrilling ending to another successful sand soccer Sunday.