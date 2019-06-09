Police: Louisiana deputy coerced woman to perform sex act on infant as part of ‘fantasy’

Warning: some details in this story may be disturbing.

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. – A Louisiana deputy was fired after being arrested in connection with the rape of a 1-year-old, according to WAFB.

Shaderick Jones is accused of filming the rape of the infant, St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau said.

WAFB reported police received a video of a woman sexually abusing an infant. The woman, identified as Iyehesa Todd, told police Jones coerced her into performing the act because she had a traffic arrest warrant. She feared being sent to jail.

She also reportedly said he wanted her to perform the act because it was is “fantasy” to see something like that, WAFB reported.

Todd was arrested and is facing charges of first-degree rape and incest, police said. Jones was charged with possession of child porn and principle to first-degree rape.

According to WAFB, the child is now in the custody of a family member.