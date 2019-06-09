Photos: Tony Awards 2019

The 73rd Annual Tony Awards was presented Sunday, the one night of the year where all of Broadway’s stars come together to celebrate the best performances of the year.

James Corden is serving as host of the event for the second time.

It’s a big moment for “Hadestown,” starring Reeve Carney, Amber Gray and André De Shields, which leads the way with 14 nominations. “Ain’t Too Proud” followed with 12 nods and “Tootsie” with 11.

When the Tony nominations were announced in April, some Broadway observers were surprised that both “To Kill Mockingbird” and “Network” were not nominated in the best play category.

CNN caught up with Corden earlier in the week to discuss his hosting duties, and he revealed that, believe it or not, he gets incredibly nervous.

“I get nerves to an almost crippling degree,” he said. “I actually went to see someone about it at one point because it was getting to a point where I was so nervous, it was unmanageable.

See below for a full list of nominees and check back for updates on the winners.

Best play

“Choir Boy” by Tarell Alvin McCraney

“The Ferryman” by Jez Butterworth

“Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus” by Taylor Mac

“Ink” by James Graham

“What the Constitution Means to Me” by Heidi Schreck

Best revival of a musical

“Kiss Me, Kate”

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma!”

Best musical

“Ain’t Too Proud to Beg”

“Beetlejuice”

“Hadestown”

“The Prom”

“Tootsie”

Best revival of a play

Arthur Miller’s “All My Sons”

“The Boys in the Band” by Mart Crowley

“Burn This” by Lanford Wilson

“Torch Song” by Harvey Fierstein

“The Waverly Gallery” by Kenneth Lonergan

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical

Brooks Ashmanskas, “The Prom”

Derrick Baskin, “Ain’t Too Proud”

Alex Brightman, “Beetlejuice”

Damon Daunno, “Oklahoma!”

Santino Fontana, “Tootsie”

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical

Stephanie J. Block, “The Cher Show”

Caitlin Kinnunen, “The Prom”

Beth Leavel, “The Prom”

Eva Noblezada, “Hadestown”

Kelli O’Hara, “Kiss Me, Kate”

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play

Paddy Considine, “The Ferryman”

Bryan Cranston, “Network”

Jeff Daniels, “To Kill a Mockingbird”

Adam Driver, “Burn This”

Jeremy Pope, “Choir Boy”

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play

Annette Bening, “All My Sons”

Laura Donnelly, “The Ferryman”

Elaine May, “The Waverly Gallery” *WINNER

Janet McTeer, “Bernhardt/Hamlet”

Laurie Metcalf, “Hillary and Clinton”

Heidi Schreck, “What the Constitution Means to Me”

Best book of a musical

“Ain’t Too Proud,” Dominique Morisseau

“Beetlejuice,” Scott Brown and Anthony King

“Hadestown,” Anaïs Mitchell

“The Prom,” Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin

“Tootsie,” Robert Horn

Best original score (music and/or lyrics) written for the theater

“Be More Chill,” Joe Iconis

“Beetlejuice,” Eddie Perfect

“Hadestown,” Anaïs Mitchell

“The Prom,” Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin

“To Kill a Mockingbird,” Adam Guettel

“Tootsie,” David Yazbek

Best direction of a musical

Rachel Chavkin, “Hadestown”

Scott Ellis, “Tootsie”

Daniel Fish, “Oklahoma!”

Des McAnuff, “Ain’t Too Proud”

Casey Nicholaw, “The Prom”

Best direction of a play

Rupert Goold, “Ink”

Sam Mendes, “The Ferryman”

Bartlett Sher, “To Kill a Mockingbird”

Ivo van Hove, “Network”

George C. Wolfe, “Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus”

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical

André De Shields, “Hadestown” *WINNER

Andy Grotelueschen, “Tootsie”

Patrick Page, “Hadestown”

Jeremy Pope, “Ain’t Too Proud”

Ephraim Sykes, “Ain’t Too Proud”

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical

Lilli Cooper, “Tootsie”

Amber Gray, “Hadestown”

Sarah Stiles, “Tootsie”

Ali Stroker, “Oklahoma!”

Mary Testa, “Oklahoma!”

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play

Bertie Carvel, “Ink” *WINNER

Robin De Jesús, “The Boys in the Band”

Gideon Glick, “To Kill a Mockingbird”

Brandon Uranowitz, “Burn This”

Benjamin Walker, “All My Sons”

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play

Fionnula Flanagan, “The Ferryman”

Celia Keenan-Bolger, “To Kill a Mockingbird” *WINNER

Kristine Nielsen, “Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus”

Julie White, “Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus”

Ruth Wilson, “King Lear”

Best choreography

Camille A. Brown, “Choir Boy”

Warren Carlyle, “Kiss Me, Kate”

Denis Jones, “Tootsie”

David Neumann, “Hadestown”

Sergio Trujillo, “Ain’t Too Proud”

Best orchestrations

Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose, “Hadestown”

Larry Hochman, “Kiss Me, Kate”

Daniel Kluger, “Oklahoma!”

Simon Hale, “Tootsie”

Harold Wheeler, “Ain’t Too Proud”

Best scenic design of a musical

Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, ‘Ain’t Too Proud”

Peter England, “King Kong”

Rachel Hauck, “Hadestown”

Laura Jellinek, “Oklahoma!”

David Korins, “Beetlejuice”

Best scenic design of a play

Miriam Buether, “To Kill a Mockingbird”

Bunny Christie, “Ink”

Rob Howell, “The Ferryman”

Santo Loquasto, “Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus”

Jan Versweyveld, “Network”

Best costume design of a musical

Michael Krass, “Hadestown”

William Ivey Long, “Beetlejuice”

William Ivey Long, “Tootsie”

Bob Mackie, “The Cher Show” *WINNER

Paul Tazewell, “Ain’t Too Proud”

Best costume design of a play

Rob Howell, “The Ferryman”

Toni-Leslie James, “Bernhardt/Hamlet”

Clint Ramos, “Torch Song”

Ann Roth, “Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus”

Ann Roth, “To Kill a Mockingbird”

Best sound design of a musical

Peter Hylenski, “Beetlejuice”

Peter Hylenski, “King Kong”

Steve Canyon Kennedy, “Ain’t Too Proud”

Drew Levy, “Oklahoma!”

Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz, “Hadestown”

Best sound design of a play

Adam Cork, “Ink”

Scott Lehrer, “To Kill a Mockingbird”

Fitz Patton, “Choir Boy”

Nick Powell, “The Ferryman”

Eric Sleichim, “Network”

Best lighting design of a musical

Kevin Adams, “The Cher Show”

Howell Binkley, “Ain’t Too Proud”

Bradley King, “Hadestown”

Peter Mumford, “King Kong”

Kenneth Posner and Peter Nigrini, “Beetlejuice”

Best lighting design of a play

Neil Austin, “Ink”

Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, “Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus”

Peter Mumford, “The Ferryman”

Jennifer Tipton, “To Kill a Mockingbird”

Jan Versweyveld and Tal Yarden, “Network”