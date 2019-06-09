× First Warning Forecast: Humid, showers and possible storms to start the work week

More wet weather to start the work week. Grab the rain gear!

A few showers possible overnight. It will be warm and humid with lows in the low and mid 70s. Some patchy fog is possible.

The start of the work week is, you guessed it, looking wet. Expect showers and storms throughout the day as the front that has been stalled to our south lifts to the north as a warm front. Temperatures will warm to the mid 80s. It will also be very humid, which will make temperatures feel like the low 90s. A cold front will move through late Monday and early Tuesday. This will bring more showers and storms to the area. Heavy rain at times is likely, so watch out for ponding on the roadways and minor flooding. It won’t be as warm or humid behind the front. Expect highs in the upper 70s. Drier air will move in behind the front, so the day won’t be a complete washout. Most of the wet weather will be concentrated in the early morning hours with decreasing clouds as the day progresses.

Clouds will build back in on Wednesday. We should get to enjoy some dry weather during the morning hours, with increasing rain chances by the afternoon as another system moves in. Widespread rain is likely overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s on Wednesday and low 80s on Thursday.

After receiving several inches of rain throughout the week. Looks like we will finally get a break and start to dry out on Friday. Yay! Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Saturday is looking mostly dry as well.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Meteorologist April Loveland

