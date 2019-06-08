Weekend events raise money for Virginia Beach shooting victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The community is still coming together to honor those who will have to lay their loved ones to rest.

Several events happened Saturday to raise money for the families of the victims of last week's shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.

Saturday morning, participants gathered at Mount Trashmore Park for a memorial walk. While the event was free, they collected donations for families of the victims.

Faces of the Virginia Beach mass shooting

"This is an incredible day for the city to come together. It's amazing with this kind of weather that people would be waiting in line an hour before it started to support the families that were injured in this tragedy," said Judi Morgan, Senior Director of United Way South Hampton Roads. "There have been hundreds of people here this morning - children, strollers - all coming together with one purpose: To show their support for the families."

A prayer was also held for those impacted by the May 31 tragedy.

And outside of Footers Sports Pub, people got to work washing cars. Donations were accepted to benefit families who were impacted by the tragedy.

"It's been a great outpouring of love from the city, from the people of the city. Let's hope it continues and maybe try to make everything a little bit better for everybody in this world, and let's not just forget what we're doing here in a few weeks; let's continue it on," said Footers Sports Pub co-owner Bruce Barefoot.

Those who stopped by the Princess Anne Road location also got the chance to participate in a raffle.

Click here for our full coverage on the Virginia Beach mass shooting.