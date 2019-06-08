Virginia Beach Police officers cut elderly woman’s grass

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – After noticing that an elderly woman’s grass was a little high, two Virginia Beach Police officers stepped in to help.

On a call for service last week, MPO Elizabeth Roys and MPO Jorwell Macapobre asked the woman who normally cuts her grass. She explained that she has no family in the area and has no one to help.

So, the officers drove to a nearby gas station, bought gas for the woman’s lawn mower and returned to cut and edge the yard. They also swept the sidewalk.

“This is one of many examples which often go unseen where our officers go above and beyond the call of duty to care for the citizens and visitors of our city,” the department wrote on Facebook.

Great work, MPO Roys and MPO Macapobre!