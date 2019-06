Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this edition of the award-winning Locker Room show, Wink brings you the three biggest takeaways from this week's Redskins' mandatory minicamp.

Plus, Mitch Brown goes 1-on-1 with LaRoy Reynolds, the NFL player from Norfolk's Maury High School, on the eve of Reynolds' youth camp in his hometown.