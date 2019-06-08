Shamarko Thomas uses platform to inspire at his annual football camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Back from the Mile High City after offseason workouts wrapped up for a bit, Shamarko Thomas made a stop in his hometown of Virginia Beach.

Each year, NFL players get a five week work break before they gear up for training camp, and every year, Thomas, a Denver Bronco, makes time to come back home and host his youth football camp.

Entering his seventh season in the league, Thomas is using his platform to provide something he didn't experience growing up in the 757.

"I didn't have this," Thomas told News 3. "I didn't have NFL players to have these types of camps to motivate me to push on and aspire to be great in anything it's not just football."

"Being out here today, the kids will be able to touch me," Thomas said. "They can be around the guys they see on TV, they can touch the person they see it's real, that can motivate them to see their dreams can come true too."

Thomas, an Ocean Lakes High grad, is entering his second season with the Broncos.