NSU’s Kiara Grant earns All-American honors at NCAA Track & Field Championships

AUSTIN, Texas (NSUSpartans.com) – Kiara Grant concluded a memorable sophomore season for the Spartans by setting new school and Jamaican junior records in the 100 meters on Saturday night at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships at the University of Texas.

Grant placed sixth in a new personal-best time of 11.04 seconds, earning first-team All-America honors. The 18-year old sophomore from Jamaica lowered her own school record of 11.11 seconds and topped Briana Williams’ Jamaican junior record of 11.10 seconds in Saturday’s national final, which was won by LSU’s Sha’Carri Richardson in a collegiate record 10.75 seconds.

A second-team NCAA indoor All-American in the 60 meters in March, Grant became the first Spartan 100-meter runner to qualify for the NCAA outdoor nationals at the Division I level. She clocked a time of 11.16 seconds in Thursday’s semifinal heats to qualify for Saturday’s national final. Her time of 11.04 Saturday was her fifth race this outdoor season surpassing the 26-year old previous school record held by former Division II national champion and four-time Bahamian Olympian Chandra Sturrup, who ran 11.20 in 1993.

Junior Martha Bissah, who placed ninth in the 800 meters on Thursday night, earns second-team All-America honors. She and Grant both qualified for both NCAA championship meets during the 2018-19 season. Bissah was a first-team All-American in the 800 meters by placing fifth at the indoor nationals, while Grant earned second-team honors with her 14th-place finish in the 60.