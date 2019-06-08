NEON District opens call for artists for five new murals ahead of upcoming festival

NORFOLK, Va. – Calling all artists!

The NEON District is hosting the next round of public art projects to be displayed during the 5th annual NEON Festival on October 17-18.

The projects are in partnership with the district’s unique neighborhood businesses, showcasing the wide range of community involvement.

In honor of the upcoming festival, the NEON District aims to showcase five new murals. The festival’s visual arts programming will also include pop-up art galleries, temporary art installations and new student pieces by the Governor’s School for the Arts.

There are five new opportunities for artist submissions:

Bob’s Gun Shop, 756 Granby Street

Exotic Home, 819 Granby Street

Homeland Contracting, 735 Granby Street

Hugh R. Copeland Center, 112 W. Wilson Avenue

Wyndham Garden Norfolk Downtown, 700 Monticello Avenue

The open call went live on June 3, and submissions are due by Friday, June 21 for the NEON District Public Art Committee’s selection process.

Selected artists will be announced in July, with work to be completed in the summer.

Click here for more information and to apply.