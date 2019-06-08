LaRoy Reynolds passes down wisdom at his “Dawg House” football camp

NORFOLK, Va. – Being accountable and approachable are major keys for Norfolk native LaRoy Reynolds.

On Saturday, the seventh-year NFL veteran hosted his annual “Dawg House” football camp at Powhatan Field.

In the kids, he sees himself when he was younger, someone who went through hard times, and needed someone to help bring inspiration back into his community.

“Just being approachable, being accountable especially with younger guys being able to know they can reach you and touch you,” are important to Reynolds, he said.

“That’s what I’m hopefully able to provide, with this, knowing that you aren’t alone, and half of the things you went through, you aren’t alone, because we all went through them.”

He hopes that his camp inspires kids to push towards their dreams whether it be on the field or in another profession each year.

“You got someone that’s been through and made it, and know that you can do it too.”