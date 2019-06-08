× First Warning Forecast: Not as wet this afternoon, more rain overnight and Sunday

We will continue to have chances of rain today, but it won’t be as bad as Friday. This afternoon will be the driest part of the day as high pressure builds in from the north and a stationary front stays to our south. This will keep some of the rain away. Portions of northeast North Carolina will have the best chance to see heavier rain this afternoon. Especially Northampton County (NC). Winds will be out of the northeast today around 10-15 mph with higher gusts. This will keep temperatures cooler and will also increase our chances for some tidal flooding over the next few days. Expect highs today in the low and mid 70s under mostly cloudy skies. It will be pretty humid.

Rain and storm chances will increase tonight and into Sunday as a large area of low pressure moves in. Expect showers and storms at times during the day. Temperatures will warm to the upper 70s to low 80s. We will want to be on the lookout for tidal flooding at times of high tide.

The start of the work week is, you guessed it, looking wet. Expect showers and storms throughout the day as the front that has been stalled to our south lifts to the north as a warm front. Highs in the low and mid 80s.

A bit cooler on Tuesday with highs in the mid and upper 70s with more showers and storms. Looking even wetter on Wednesday as an area of low pressure moves in. Expect the day to be a washout for the most part.

Showers will continue into Thursday as the area of low pressure moves out and we get some of the wrap around moisture. A cold front will move through later in the day giving us a chance of showers and storms. The day won’t be a complete washout and conditions will continue to improve to end the work week.

After receiving several inches of rain throughout the week. Looks like we will finally get a break and start to dry out on Friday. Yay!

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Meteorologist April Loveland

