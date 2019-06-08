Elizabeth City Police issue alert after recent spike in suspected heroin-related overdoses

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – A recent spike in suspected heroin-related overdoses has caused the Elizabeth City Police Department to issue an overdose alert.

The department made the announcement Saturday.

Authorities say law enforcement and EMS personnel in Elizabeth City and the Pasquotank County area have used Narcan several times this week in an attempt to save the lives of people who were overdosing.

Police say the area has seen at least five overdoses in the last 36 hours, with two of them being fatal. Officials say it is uncommon to see that kind of spike in suspected heroin overdoses in such a short span of time.

Officials with the Elizabeth City Police Department, the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office and the Emergency Medical Services Department are all expressing their concerns at the rise of recent heroin overdoses.

If you need help and/or resources for breaking addiction, the Pasquotank-Camden EMS Community Paramedicine Program is available. You can contact EMS by calling (252) 335-1524 or by clicking on “Contact Us” here.