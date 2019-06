Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - The average career of an NFL player is less than four years, so there's something to be said about the career of Norfolk native LaRoy Reynolds, who's heading into his 7th season in the league.

Back from organized team activities with the 49ers, Reynolds is set for his "Dawg House" youth football camp on Saturday at Powhatan Field.

LaRoy and Mitch talked about his new journey with San Francisco, adjusting to the West coast lifestyle, and becoming a new father.