5th annual Pride Party on the Peninsula returns to Downtown Hampton on June 19

HAMPTON, Va. – The Pride Party on the Peninsula is back for another year!

The fifth annual event returns to the Historic Hampton Carousel in Downtown Hampton on Wednesday, June 19 from 6-8 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

Returning this year is the third annual Drag Down the River Boat Cruise on the Miss Hampton II with Jennifer Warner and friends, featuring drag queens, music, dancing and more.

There will also be a Movie Talks Pride on the Peninsula Edition at the Virginia Air & Space Center at 3:30 p.m. with a screening of the hit 2018 film “Love, Simon.” The Citizens’ Unity Commission and the Hampton Public Library have partnered to create a unique opportunity for citizens to engage in conversations about diversity, unity and inclusion to build new relationships, increase understanding of others and promote mutual respect during Pride.

The Movie Talks event is free. Click here to register.

Related: Singer JoJo announced as headliner for 31st annual PrideFest at Town Point Park

This year, Emcee Queen Mary will take the stage along with Hampton native Dianna Rhoss.

The party will feature delicious complimentary hors d’oeurves catered by Hampton restaurants Brown Chicken Brown Cow, Stillwater Tavern, Glazed Doughnuts, the Hampton Marina Hotel and the Grey Goose.

Other highlights from this year’s event include a DJ, raffle contest and a complimentary drink ticket for the first 300 guests with a cash bar afterwards. You can register for your ticket here.

The Hampton History Museum will also offer free rides on the carousel to all attendees.

The fifth annual Pride Party on the Peninsula will take place at Carousel Park located at 602 Settlers Landing Road in Downtown Hampton.