What to watch: WGNT 27’s primetime programming week of June 9th

A look at every show on WGNT 27 Primetime during the week of June 9th

SUNDAY, JUNE 9

BURDEN OF TRUTH

“The Rabbit Hole” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DLV) (HDTV)

JOANNA’S NEW CASE PUTS HER IN DANGER – Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) deals with the aftermath of a serious and dangerous invasion of her privacy. Meanwhile, Billy (Peter Mooney) entertains his brother’s (guest star Andrew Chown) idea to save Millwood, and Gerrilyn (Jessica Matten) makes a drastic move. The episode was directed by Grant Harvey and written by Adam Pettle (#202). The CW original airdate 6/9/2019.

SUPERNATURAL

“The Scar” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, V) (HDTV)

KIM RHODES RETURNS AS SHERIFF JODY MILLS – Still trying to solve the mystery of what happened to Dean (Jensen Ackles), Sam (Jared Padalecki) enlists the help of Sheriff Jody Mills (Kim Rhodes) who may unknowingly already be on the case. Castiel (Misha Collins) continues to be a father figure to Jack (Alexander Calvert), who surprises even himself, when a life is on the line. Robert Singer directed the episode written by Robert Berens. (#1403). Original Airdate 10/25/2018.

MONDAY, JUNE 10

MASTERS OF ILLUSION

“Goth Magic, Deceptive Antics, and Water Submersion” — (8:00-8:30 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

SEASON SIX PREMIERE — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Dan Sperry, Joshua Jay, Anna DeGuzman, Shoot Ogawa, Naathan Phan, Jeki Yoo and Greg Frewin (#601). Original airdate 6/7/2019.

MASTERS OF ILLUSION

“Dancing Objects, Neon Magic, and Ed Alonzo” — (8:30-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

THE MAN OF A MILLION SURPRISES — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Eric Buss, Titou, Joseph Gabriel, Ed Alonzo, Eric Jones and Jarol Martin (#602). Original airdate 6/7/2019.

THE BIG STAGE

“Incredible Moves, Spins and Balance” — (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

SERIES PREMIERE OF THE ULTIMATE TALENT SHOW WITH HOSTS ELIZABETH STANTON AND JAMES MASLOW – The Big Stage is the ultimate non-competitive platform for talented acts from around the world to display their mastery of performance, with disciplines ranging from singing and stand-up routines to impressive acrobatics and aerial dance, along with everything in between. Acts include VMO, Lina Liu, Sara & Hero, Myra Kramer and Elizabeth Fraley, and W.O.W. Las Vegas. Produced by David McKenzie and David Martin for Associated Television International (#101). Original airdate 6/7/2019.

THE BIG STAGE

“Aerial Feats, Laser Dance and Terry Fator” — (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

TALENT ABOUNDS – The Big Stage is the ultimate non-competitive platform for talented acts from around the world to display their mastery of performance, with disciplines ranging from singing and stand-up routines to impressive acrobatics and aerial dance, along with everything in between. Acts include Omri and Paulina, Charity and Andres, Lady Light Laser Girl, Josh Horton and Terry Fator. Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton and James Maslow, produced by David McKenzie and David Martin for Associated Television International (#102). Original airdate 6/7/2019.

TUESDAY, JUNE 11

THE FLASH

“Snow Pack” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

ICICLE RETURNS — When Icicle (guest star Kyle Secor) returns to enact the next phase of his devious plan, Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) and her mother, Dr. Carla Tannhauser (guest star Susan Walters), must resolve their long-combative relationship to defeat the icy monster. After Barry (Grant Gustin) makes a big decision about their family without consulting her, Iris (Candice Patton) decides to take matters into her own hands. Jeff Cassidy directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza (#519). Original airdate 4/23/2019.

THE 100

“Memento Mori” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, V) (HDTV)

THE SEARCH CONTINUES – Diyoza (guest star Ivana Milicevic) learns more about the mysterious Children of Gabriel while Abby (Paige Turco) continues searching for a way to save Kane (guest star Henry Ian Kusick). Paige Turco, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles and Shannon Kook star. The episode was directed by P.J. Pesce and written by Alyssa Clark (#606). Original airdate 6/11/2019.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12

PENN & TELLER: FOOL US

“April Fool Us Day 2019” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DL) (HDTV)

APRIL FOOLS! — The world-famous team of Penn & Teller prank Chris Hardwick (“Talking Dead”) by turning him into an amazing, world-class magician as they send him to the streets of Vegas to bedazzle the crowds. Original airdate 4/1/2019.

JANE THE VIRGIN

“Chapter Ninety-Three” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, D) (HDTV)

A MUST LIST – After Rafael (Justin Baldoni) witnesses Mateo’s behavior at school, he wants to take a different approach to his treatment. Rogelio (Jaime Camil) is paranoid that River (Brooke Shields) is plotting her revenge against him. Meanwhile, Jane (Gina Rodriguez) convinces Petra (Yael Grobglas) to go on a single ladies’ night out after she learns that Rafael is dating. Andrea Navedo and Ivonne Coll also star. Melanie Mayron directed the episode written by Carolina Rivera & Madeline Hendricks (#512). Original airdate 6/12/2019.

THURSDAY, JUNE 13

IZOMBIE

“Filleted to Rest” – (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

BON APPETIT — While investigating the murder of Eleanor Barba, a chef at a high-end restaurant, Liv (Rose McIver) consumes her brain and becomes an unrelenting perfectionist who knows just how to break a person to their very core. Meanwhile, Major (Robert Buckley) is on a mission to find out who is betraying the commander. Malcolm Goodwin, Rahul Kohli, David Anders, Aly Michalka and Bryce Hodgson also star. Michael Fields directed the episode written by Chelsea Catalanotto (#507). Original airdate 6/13/2019.

IN THE DARK

“I Woke Up Like This” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

MURPHY AND JESS SEARCH FOR MAX — Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) and Jess (Brooke Markham) borrow the Guiding Hope van to search for Max (Casey Diedrick), leaving Felix (Morgan Krantz) in a precarious position. Meanwhile, Dean (Rich Sommer) receives some surprising news. Derek Webster, Kathleen York, Keston John and Thamela Mpumlwana also star. David Grossman directed the episode written by Kara Brown (#111). Original airdate 6/13/2019.

FRIDAY, JUNE 14

MASTERS OF ILLUSION

“Card Darts, Speed Magic, and Figaro” — (8:00-8:30 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

UNEXPECTED SURPRISE — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Rick Smith Jr, Michael Turco, Jason Andrews, Lefty, Alexandra Duviver, Matt Marcy and Naathan Phan (#603). Original airdate 6/14/2019.

MASTERS OF ILLUSION

“Goth Magic, Deceptive Antics, and Water Submersion” — (8:30-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

THE BIG STAGE

“Music, Moves, and Laughs” — (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

THE BEST AT WHAT THEY DO – The Big Stage is the ultimate non-competitive platform for talented acts from around the world to display their mastery of performance, with disciplines ranging from singing and stand-up routines to impressive acrobatics and aerial dance, along with everything in between. Acts include Sergey and Sasha, Poreotics, WOW Las Vegas, Diana DeGarmo, Adam Bell and Gary Mule Deer. Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton and James Maslow, produced by David McKenzie and David Martin for Associated Television International (#103). Original airdate 6/14/2019.

THE BIG STAGE

“Incredible Moves, Spins and Balance” — (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

