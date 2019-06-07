Virginia Zoo gets two new ‘attention hogs’

NORFOLK, Va. – The Virginia Zoo’s red river hog population grew by two last month.

According to the Zoo, Mrembo and Tikiti, born in April 2017 at the San Diego Safari Park, arrived at the Virginia Zoo at the beginning of May. After completing a routine quarantine period, the two female hogs are now being introduced to their new exhibit in the Africa-Okavango Delta section of the park.

The two hogs will share an exhibit with Oboi, the Zoo’s 12-year-old male red river hog. The trio was brought together by a breeding recommendation from the Association for Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Program, which pairs individuals and monitors breeding in zoos.

“Red river hogs are a funny and lovable animal,” said Greg Bockheim, executive director of the Virginia Zoo. “We are pleased to participate in this breeding program for this species and look forward to seeing how the girls get along with Oboi.”

If you want to support the Zoo’s wildlife conservation initiatives, you can purchase a special Zoodoption package celebrating the hogs’ arrival for $50. The package includes a personalized Zoodoption certificate, fact sheet, photo and frame, as well as a red river hog plush.

