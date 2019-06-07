The perfect wine for Father’s Day and summer grilling on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - We taste three red wines from the Rhone Valley of France with sommelier Crystal Cameron-Schaad of Crystal Palate (crystalpalate.com). She discusses their distinct flavors and shares some food pairings that can be prepared on the grill. Plus, more information on a Father's Day Wine Tasting and Sensory Event will take place on June 15th from 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
