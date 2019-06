Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Janet Headrick and Deany Dormer join us with all the latest updates on the 5th Annual Free Summer Concert Series taking place at Towne Place At Greenbrier. We talk more about the upcoming acts, activities for the kids and food options.

The summer concert series will feature a different band every Thursday from June 13th - August 29th. Visit towneplacegreenbrier.com for more information.