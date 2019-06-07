Here are the 12 victims killed in the Virginia Beach mass shooting

Police trying to identify persons of interest in Virginia Beach burglary case

Posted 4:30 pm, June 7, 2019, by , Updated at 05:33PM, June 7, 2019

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Police are trying to figure out who stole $20,000 along with jewelry from a Virginia Beach home last month.

The burglary happened at a home in the 5000 block of Gates Landing Rd. on May 7, 2019.

Virginia Beach Police trying to identify persons of interest.

Police need help from the community to identify two persons of interest. A neighbor's doorbell camera captured them on camera at the time of the burglary.

If you can identify these men or have any information about the burglary, report your tip to Virginia Beach Crime Solvers.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Google Map for coordinates 36.816316 by -76.182384.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.