Police trying to identify persons of interest in Virginia Beach burglary case

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Police are trying to figure out who stole $20,000 along with jewelry from a Virginia Beach home last month.

The burglary happened at a home in the 5000 block of Gates Landing Rd. on May 7, 2019.

Police need help from the community to identify two persons of interest. A neighbor's doorbell camera captured them on camera at the time of the burglary.

If you can identify these men or have any information about the burglary, report your tip to Virginia Beach Crime Solvers.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.