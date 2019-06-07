× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Flash flooding threat this evening

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS in effect for portions of Chesapeake and Norfolk and James City County until 6:30 pm Friday.

It seems like just a few days ago we were all complaining that our lawns needed rain. Well, we are getting it. Lots of it.

A slow-moving cold front is crossing the region. Because it is moving so slowly, the showers and thunderstorms that are developing along it will be moving very slowly as well. That brings us the threat for heavy downpours and some localized flooding.

That front will move just to the south of our region and become stationary. Over the next few days, waves of showers and thunderstorms will move along that front keeping us on the unsettled side this weekend.

While it will not be wet from beginning to end, we do expect scattered showers on Saturday with some thunderstorms in the mix on Sunday.

And the soggy weather continues on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Many of us will see 3 to 4 inches of rain by that time.

After some morning showers and thunderstorms on Thursday, we expect the skies to clear and our soggy pattern to finally end.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Oak, Grasses)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Very High

