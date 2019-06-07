No more kids: April the giraffe to be put on birth control

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — April the giraffe will no longer be having kids after Animal Adventure Park announced that it will be putting the internet sensation on birth control.

The decision to make the move was a collaborative effort as a team between park management, veterinarians, and animal care staff.

“Decisions are made on a daily basis regarding the care of our animals and operations as an organization, said Animal Adventure Park. “The welfare of the animals in our care is top priority; it is our duty to observe and respond to their needs. We must look ahead, as much as we look at the present. We strive to be proactive, not reactive.”

April the giraffe has become an internet sensation for the park with the number of births of hers that have been livestreamed for many to see, whether for excitement or educational purposes, to promote the park and its mission.

The last calf to be birthed by April the giraffe was born on Saturday, March 16, and fans across the world were asked to help name

