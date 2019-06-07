Here are the 12 victims killed in the Virginia Beach mass shooting

Newport News parents arrested, charged with injuring infant

Posted 4:56 pm, June 7, 2019

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department arrested two people after a 2-month-old baby was taken to a local hospital with injuries.

According to police, on March 30, the hospital contacted police about the injured child. A detective with the Special Victims Unit met with a specialist from Child Protective Services about the incident.

The baby was transported to another area hospital for further treatment, and the detective spoke with the baby’s parents to determine what caused the injuries to their baby.

Warrants were obtained on 19-year-old Sheiln Williams and 22-year-old Joshua Price, the baby’s mother and father. Williams was charged with child abuse and neglect, while Price was charged with malicious wounding as well as child abuse and neglect.

Both Williams and Price were taken into custody Thursday.

