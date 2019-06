NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man who was trying to cross Interstate 64 eastbound in Newport News on Thursday died after being hit by multiple vehicles, including a pickup truck.

The pedestrian, whose name has not been released yet, was hit by a 1998 Toyota Tacoma around 9 p.m. when he attempted to cross I-64 eastbound west of Jefferson Avenue. He tried crossing near the right shoulder before being hit, according to officials with Virginia State Police.

Police are still investigating the death.

