HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Nicole Tester and Madison Warner are both singer/songwriters who will be touring the East Coast this summer. They join us to perform two original songs, "Overgrown" and "Stow Away".

Catch Madison again on June 9th at Celebrate! at the Fairfax Festival in Fairfax, Va. For more information on their tour dates visit madisonwarnermusic.com/.