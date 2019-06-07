Let’s go Rodeo! Chesapeake’s Khedive Shrine hosts annual championship rodeo

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The sun might not shine on the Shrine, but the championship rodeo will go on.

Friday and Saturday, the Khedive Shriners present their 2019 rodeo at the Khedive Shrine in Chesapeake. Proceeds from the annual event benefit the Khedive Shrine, an organization focused on making a difference in the lives of local children. The Shriners transport children for orthopedic, burns, cleft lip and palate to 22 Shriners Hospitals for Children.

The professional rodeo begins at 7:30pm Friday and Saturday night. Gates open at 5:00. Tickets can be purchased at KhediveShrine.org or at the gate.

Shriners International is a fraternity with nearly 200 temples (chapters) in several countries and thousands of clubs around the world.