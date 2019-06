Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The connection between cardiovascular disease (CVD) and diabetes has long been established, with CVD being the #1 cause of death in people with diabetes globally. Dr. Robert Busch joins us to discuss what people with diabetes should know about improving their heart health, how new guidelines may affect them and when it's time to have a conversation with their doctor.

For more information visit www.vascepa.com.