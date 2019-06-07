× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Soggy pattern, but cooler

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

We’ll wake up to cloudy skies and a few light showers thanks to a cold front crossing through southern Virginia this morning. It’ll continue to move south across North Carolina this afternoon before stalling and sticking around all weekend.

Once the the front stalls, waves of showers and storms will move along that front (including today) bringing us a good chance for rain all the way through the weekend and even into next week.

The silver lining: milder temperatures. With the added clouds and rain, highs will only be able to climb into the upper 70s on Friday and Saturday and near 80° on Sunday.

The soggy weather sticks around well into the work week, but the milder weather does not. Expect high temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s most of next week.

We will have a good chance for showers and thunderstorms on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

After some morning showers on Thursday, we expect the soggy pattern to finally break. Stay tuned.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Oak, Grasses)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Chief Meteorologist Maddie Kirker

