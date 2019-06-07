Flooding causes problems for people in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – In the midst of a flash flood warning for parts of Hampton Roads, sections of Chesapeake saw flooding Friday night.

The garage at Lyndsay Curtis’ home is filled with water, and she gave us some pictures of what it look like earlier Friday.

“We got about 5 1/2 inches of rain in three hours, but it rose in about 20 minutes,” Curtis told us.

She says streets flooded quickly after the rain started and bodies of water began to rise.

“Unfortunately, with the way the land slopes everything comes right here. So, what do you do just try to take care your things,” Curtis said.

Things like your possessions and your pets.

“I was trying to get everything up, move my car and I couldn’t find my cats,” she said. “That scared me a little bit, but they’re both home safe now.”

The city shut down some roads, and some drivers told us they had problems.

Curtis lost a few items, but she’s glad everything’s OK.

“We’re in a flood zone and it’s just stuff in the deep freezer that was floating. Everything that dropped in the water besides the fan in the treadmill – everything is fine,” she said.

Now, it’s just a mess to clean up.